22-year-old murdered over previous enmity, five booked

PUNE At least five individuals brutally stabbed and killed a youth using sharp weapons in Phursungi on Thursday. The incident occurred at around 1:30 pm on Sundarban Society Road, said police.

Hadapsar police station registered a case on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Prateek Kamthe (22), Shubham Gaikwad (19), Sonya Pote (22), Aniket Katke (20), and Swaraj Dorge (21).

The victim has been identified as Vaibhav Vitthal Gaikwad (22) from Vadki in Haveli.

According to the initial investigation, the incident appears to be a result of long-standing animosity between the parties involved.

Shivling Pandhare has filed a complaint regarding the incident.

As per the complainant, on June 16 he and his friend Gaikwad were riding a two-wheeler when the accused approached them on two motorcycles. The accused then attacked Gaikwad with sharp weapons and sticks, inflicting severe injuries. Following the incident, the accused managed to flee the scene.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections 302,143,144,147,149, of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

