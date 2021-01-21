Pune-based woman’s painting raises awareness during US election

PUNE The artwork of city-based youth, Vaidehi Reddy (21), was used to create awareness among women voters during the recently held US election.

Think Woman, a Maryland-based organisation that creates awareness among women regarding early voting in the US presidential election, used Reddy’s painting during their campaigns.

The painting was used for their online and offline campaigns.

“The organisation saw my artwork online and approached me for the painting. It is an honour for me that the painting was selected and used by the organisation for a noble cause”, said Reddy who made the painting in 2018.

“The painting is abstract contemporary and reflects independent thinking, inspiration and dreams of 21st-century women, which I think very few paintings have explored in the recent past,” she said.

According to the organisation, the painting helped them to attract attention and create awareness during the elections and received a good response.