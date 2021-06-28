Puneites abide by curfew deadline on day one of new restrictions

Pune: Pune police’s appeal to shopowners to close their establishments by 5pm had an impact, with most following the orders.

Police personnel on patrol went to different areas of the suburbs on Monday and appealed to shopowners, who then downed shutters, including at important business centres like MG road, Laxmi road, and in the peth areas of the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said, “As per the latest guidelines from the government, there will be curfew from 5 pm to 5 am and all citizens are expected to follow the rules. Those who will step out without any valid reason will be fined. Police will carry out nakabandi operations to enforce the strictures.”

The new lockdown order of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) came into effect from Monday, which stipulates that all shops and offices are to close at 4pm. Restaurants, food courts, and bars have been allowed to operate takeaways and home delivery from 4pm to 11pm. On Saturday and Sunday, only home delivery is allowed and dine-in services will remain closed.

The curfew order is being imposed in the city under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Act and also under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act.

The new guidelines state that essential shops will be allowed to remain open till 4pm on all week days. All non-essential shops allowed to be open till 4 pm from Monday to Friday, but will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. All gardens, grounds, jogging/cycling tracks are allowed to be open from 5am to 9am on all days.

Emergency government departments can function at 100% capacity. Other government department offices can operate with 50% capacity till 4pm. Private offices can also work with 50% staff till 4pm.