Pune: Man kills friend over trivial issue, stages suicide drama to mislead cops

An investigation into a suicide case in Kothrud, has revealed that the man was killed by his friend, who passed it off as suicide in order to mislead the police, said officials on Thursday.

The accused, Vasant Uttam Avasare (28), a resident of Kothrud, allegedly killed his friend Paresh Kandare in the intervening night of December 20-21 in Lokmanya Colony, Kothrud. However, he told the police that Kandare died by suicide.

However, after the post-mortem report, it was revealed that Kandare had been murdered.

According to police officials, Avasare killed Kandare after they had a tiff over a trivial issue at a liquor party. Avasare mislead the police by acting shocked at the news of his friends death and passed it off as suicide.

KS Rathod, police sub-inspector at Kothrud police station said, “ While investigating suicide case, we found something suspicious in post-mortem report and taking this as a lead we started further investigation.”

A case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kothrud police station.