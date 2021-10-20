Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune-Mumbai expressway: One injured, 4 vehicles damaged in separate accidents

PUNE One person was injured and four vehicles were damaged in two separate accidents on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Wednesday
Two trucks collided near the demolished Amrutanjan bridge causing traffic jam on the Pune-Mumbai expressway, on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:10 PM IST
By Jigar Hindocha

Five accidents have taken place on the expressway in the last three days.

An accident occurred at Khopoli exit at 6.30 am when a mini goods carrier hit a stationary container truck, damaging the rare end of the tempo.

“Traffic movement was slowed down while we managed to keep vehicles moving from one lane. Damage occurred to both the trucks while one cleaner was injured,” said Dombe, police sub-inspector, Khandala police station.

“The driver could not control the mini goods carrier causing an accident,” said an official from Khopoli police station.

Another accident occurred near demolished Amrutanjan bridge at 3.30 am where a truck collided with a trolley truck. The collision caused a traffic jam for half an hour as a truck filled with construction material fell on the two lanes going towards Mumbai after the crash.

In the last three days, four accidents have occurred at the Khopoli exit and one near the demolished Amrutanjan bridge at Khandala.

