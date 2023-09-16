Pune: RSS, affiliated organisations to boost women’s participation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the 36 organisations affiliated with it have unanimously decided to increase women’s participation in the organisation in the coming days. The three-day meeting convened by the right-wing organisation and other outfits also resolved to call 411 regional-level meetings across India with the intent to boost the participation of women in the organisation.

Pune, Sept 16 (ANI): RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar and RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya during a joint press conference in Pune on Saturday. (ANI)

The three-day coordination committee meeting in Pune was concluded on Saturday, with RSS Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) Manmohan Vaidya and national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar briefing the media on the matters discussed.

“Women are working in different walks of life as researchers, administrative officers, media professionals, medical practitioners, engineers, and so on. The RSS and all 36 organisations will also increase women’s participation,” Vaidya said during the press briefing after the meeting on Saturday.

The move comes at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also focusing on the women electorate, which is around 50 per cent, through various schemes directed to them.

According to the RSS Joint General Secretary, the RSS has completed 97 years and each year, the organisation has been conducting such a meeting with its affiliated organisations.

“In the Pune meeting, we discussed various national issues as well as shared the experiences of each organisation. A total of 267 representatives participated in the meeting.”

According to Vaidya, it has been decided that 411 regional-level meetings of women will be held all over India.

“So far we have conducted 73 meetings with women and a total of 1.23 lakh women have participated in these deliberations,” he said.

He further said during the meeting other topics of discussion included ‘swadeshi’ conduct, functioning and expansion of RSS, environment, family values, and social harmony.

“RSS has been carrying out outreach programmes and many youngsters are joining us. While all will not join RSS, we are planning to increase issue-based participation. Some good people are working in different fields, and we plan to increase their participation on issues they are working on,” he stated.

Issues related to the economy, national security, and other current issues were also discussed during the meeting although RSS office bearers did not share information on the exact topic of deliberations.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP national president JP Nadda were among the 266 attendees at the meeting, which was also attended by other RSS-affiliated outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyathi Parishad, and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh.

Key pointers

Manipur

The issue of violence in Manipur was discussed during the meeting.

Asked if Manipur, which has been engulfed in sectarian violence since May 3, was discussed, RSS Joint General Secretary Manmohan Vaidya said the situation there was worrisome and added that some volunteers on the ground level notified about the happenings.

“RSS will reach out to both the communities to restore peace. The government will do its job and we will do our work to restore peace in Manipur.”

Ram Temple

The issue of Ram Temple inauguration was also discussed in the RSS meeting. Vaidya said that it has been decided after a muhurt post Makar Sankranti (January 15, 2024), Ram Temple will be inaugurated.

Foreign policy

BJP is doing a good job but will need 25-30 years to rectify incorrect policies of the past. When asked whether RSS discussed the BJP’s performance during the meeting, Vaidya said, “BJP is doing a good job. Many things are changing including those in foreign policy and defence. But it will require around 25-30 years to rectify past wrongdoings.”

From 38K in 2020 to 42K shakhas now

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has said its work and reach is expanding and every year around 1.25 lakh youths in the age group of 20 to 35 years are joining RSS.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said, “RSS work is increasing across the county. Through our website, every year around 1 to 1.25 lakh youths willing to join the RSS. Most of them are from the age group of 20 to 35 years old.”

According to Vaidya, number of shakhas are increasing constantly and it has crossed number compared to pre-covid period. “In the year 2020, shakhas used to take place at 38,913 places as against 42,613 in 2023. This is the growth of RSS work by 9.5 percent.”

