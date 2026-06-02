Pune’s Arohi Deshpande tops among female candidates in JEE Advanced

The JEE Advanced 2026 results were announced on Monday, with Arohi Deshpande emerging as the country’s highest-ranked female candidate. Scoring 280 out of 360 marks, she earned All India Rank (AIR) 77. Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone claimed the overall top rank in the examination.

Apart from academics, Deshpande continued to pursue creative interests such as painting, reading and writing. (HT PHOTO)

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Conducted by IIT Roorkee, JEE Advanced remains the gateway to admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This year, there were 1,87,389 registrations and 1,79,694 candidates appearing for both papers held on May 17. The results show that 56,880 candidates qualified for admission. Among the successful candidates were 10,107 girls.

Speaking about her preparation journey, Deshpande said success in JEE Advanced resulted from disciplined planning and sustained effort over a long period. “I followed a structured daily schedule and tried to remain consistent throughout the preparation period. Consistency mattered more than anything else,” she said.

Deshpande acknowledged facing many challenges during the preparation phase. “There were many ups and downs. During difficult phases, my parents provided strong support. Instead of getting discouraged, I tried to learn from every setback and move forward,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, despite securing AIR 99 in JEE Main and AIR 77 in JEE Advanced, Deshpande said she did not prepare separately for the two examinations. “My focus was always on JEE Advanced. Before JEE Main, I solved a few practice tests to understand the exam pattern, but my preparation remained centred on Advanced concepts,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, despite securing AIR 99 in JEE Main and AIR 77 in JEE Advanced, Deshpande said she did not prepare separately for the two examinations. “My focus was always on JEE Advanced. Before JEE Main, I solved a few practice tests to understand the exam pattern, but my preparation remained centred on Advanced concepts,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

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She also advised aspirants not to get trapped in constant comparisons with peers. “A lot of stress comes from comparing scores and progress with others. JEE preparation is a long journey. Students should focus on their own growth and ensure they don’t burn out,” she said.

Apart from academics, Deshpande continued to pursue creative interests such as painting, reading and writing, which helped her maintain balance during the demanding preparation period.

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“We need greater participation of women in JEE Advanced. There is absolutely no reason why a girl cannot secure the overall AIR 1 in the coming years,” she said.