Pune’s Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir to release book on Marathi theatre

Pune: ‘Swaranatya Rasganga’, a special informative book by Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir theatre group, will be released by Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe at the theatre in Sadashiv peth on Saturday (November 13).

The book is published by Bharat Natya Mandir to highlight the history of Marathi theatre and celebrate the 127-year-old tradition of Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir’s amateur-experimental theatre in Marathi.

“The book will carry informative and interesting history of 150 years of Marathi theatre,” said Abhay Jabde, working president of Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir. “Veteran actor Sharad Ponkshe will be the chief guest and the book’s authors Archana Sane and Yashshree Punekar and editor Gopal Avati will be present. After the book release ceremony, 15 singers will perform ‘Swaranatya Rasganga’, while veteran singer-actor Charudatta Aphale will present one of the popular pieces from the plays that have been presented at Bharat Natya Mandir,” he said.

The preface of the book with rare photographs and anecdotes is written by Ravindra Khare, veteran actor and trustee of Bharat Natya Sanshodhan Mandir. The book will be available at the theatre at a discounted rate. .

