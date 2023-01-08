Pune’s Bhide Garden awaiting funds for completion since 2017

Spread over six acres (30 gunthas) – the Bhide Garden, which is the second largest garden in the Sinhagad road area – is awaiting completion since 2017 due to the paucity of funds. While the general body of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had announced a budget of Rs6 crores for development of the garden, it has managed to sanction only Rs1.50 crores so far due to which just the basic work has been able to be completed with most of the work related to the laying of the jogging track, and installation of gymnasium- and children’s- equipment still left to be carried out.

As per the PMC garden department, only small-scale work such as laying of the cement path and installation of some of the playground equipment and street lights has been completed due to lack of funds. Garden superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said, “Due to non-availability of funds, the work remains incomplete and as a result, the garden hasn’t been opened for citizens. We have written to the higher-ups, seeking funds for the project.”

The garden department of the PMC had proposed a nana-nani park for senior citizens, special children’s area with playground equipment, open gyms, and jogging and other dedicated tracks, and the park would have been a boon for residents of Dhayari, Nanded gain, Narhe and Wadgaon Budruk areas who are currently forced to visit Sarasbaug and Pu La Deshpande garden in the absence of their own public garden.

Social worker Nilesh Girme said “We have been constantly following up with the chief minister’s office (CMO) seeking release of necessary funds for completion of the garden work. This garden is of crucial importance for children, women and senior citizens. We request the government to take immediate action in this regard.”

Whereas Ishwar Dhamale, junior engineer, garden department, said, “Due to the Covid crisis, there was a shortage of funds and work could not be carried out. We have sought funds from time to time and this time too, we will get the funds soon so that the remaining work can be completed.”