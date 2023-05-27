Citizens complain about chronic garbage dumping spots

PUNE: Citizens are complaining about several parts of Pune having become chronic garbage dumping spots and matters having been made worse by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) not picking up the garbage regularly.

Asha Dalavi, a resident of Hingne near Sinhagad Road, said, “People throw garbage alongside the canal. The household waste thrown in this area is not collected regularly. Not just the residents but food sellers too throw vegetables and other items on the road. Garbage is a serious issue in this area and the PMC should take strict action against those dumping garbage in this manner.”

Some areas where garbage has piled up are now being frequented by street dogs. Adnan Hatim, a resident of Undri, said, “In our area, there is a huge open space in front of Hill Dales Society where many people throw garbage, which is not picked up for days on end. There are nearly 10 to 12 street dogs roaming around in this 200 metres’ area and people are scared of them. The residents have complained to the PMC but no action has been taken.”

Other parts of the city like some Peth areas, Dhayari and Kothrud, too, are facing similar problems. P Shivani, who stays near Ashish Garden in Kothrud, said that unlike other parts of Kothrud, garbage near Ashish Garden is not picked up for days on end.

Asha Raut, additional commissioner of the Solid Waste Department, PMC, said, “All complaints received by the PMC are forwarded to the respective wards. The ward officers take action against the complaints and every action is monitored by the department with the help of information technology (IT) applications (apps).”

Another PMC official said that chronic garbage dumping spots are a major challenge when it comes to clearing the garbage as there is only so much the civic body can do when citizens continue to dump garbage at these spots.

