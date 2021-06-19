Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune’s CIRT signs MoU with Nagpur IIM

Pune based Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) and Nagpur-based Indian Institute of Management (IIMN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build competencies and generate industry-oriented knowledge in transport management in the presence of union minister for road transport, highways and micro, small and medium enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Thursday
By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Pune based Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) and Nagpur-based Indian Institute of Management (IIMN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build competencies and generate industry-oriented knowledge in transport management in the presence of union minister for road transport, highways and micro, small and medium enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

On this occasion, Gadkari said, “Signing of MoU by IIM Nagpur and CIRT, Pune ushers a new beginning in the area of management and vehicle engineering. The collaboration of both these renowned industries will now help achieve the competency building of all the stakeholders from road transport and industry. More significantly the collaboration of these two institutes will help the young managers and engineers in the very early stage of their careers meet various challenges. “

National Highways Authority of India

(NHAI) advisor Vaibhav Dange, Tech Mahindra chairman C P Gurnani, CIRT director Dr Rajendra Saner, IIM Nagpur director Dr Bhimaraya Metri were present in the ceremony.

CIRT director Dr Patil said, “This is a golden opportunity for IIM, Nagpur and CIRT Pune in achieving their endeavours. IIM will conduct short term executive education programmes, long term education programmes, research collaboration, faculty development programmes to build competency and generate industry-oriented knowledge in vehicles and transport engineering and transport management. The collaboration will also assist in achieving the “vision zero goal in road safety.”

