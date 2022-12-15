Pune’s daily Covid count lowest since start of pandemic

For the first time after the beginning of the pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits reported no new Covid cases on Wednesday.

Health department officials noted that this is for the first time since the start of the pandemic that no fresh cases have been reported.

On Thursday, however five new Covid cases were reported from the city limits. Since past few days, Pune is reporting cases in single digit with fatalities nil on most days.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health chief at the PMC health department said, “We can see that the cases have reduced drastically. Although Covid is not over, it is also not severe anymore. The fresh cases each day have dropped and the hospitalisation rate is very low. But there will be some cases regularly. It might not be a concern for all. High risk patients should continue to follow wearing masks for their safety.”

Dr Pradee Awate, state surveillance officer said that the XBB variant is replacing BA.2.75 in the state.

“The severity of the disease as well as the speed of transmission has not increased in these areas. Also, the weekly new cases have also seen a reduction. Weekly positivity in Pune, Jalna, and Ahmednagar district is more than 1%. A steady decrease is seen in the number of patients getting hospitalised and needing ICU care. Only one patient was admitted on an oxygen bed during last week while no new patient was admitted on ventilator support,” said Dr Awate.