Pune dam storage now at 83.92%

Pune: Continuous rainfall received at catchment areas in the last few days has resulted in increase of water levels in dams. On Thursday, the collective storage in Khadakwasla, Panshet, Warasgaon and Temghar dams has reached 83.92%. Panshet and Khadakwasla dams are over 90% full.

(PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)

As the discharge from various dams started from Pune district, it is helping to accumulate water with 4 % stock at Ujani Dam in Solapur district.

On August 3 last year the Khadakwasla dam had 72.88%, but this year it has reached 95.51%.

Once the dams in Pune district are full, the Irrigation department releases water to Ujani dam that provides water to Baramati, Indapur, Osmanabad, Solapur and some Marathwada regions. The department is releasing water as the rain spell is good.

