The iconic bungalow that belonged to Sir Raghunath Purushottam Paranjpye, also the first Indian to be given the coveted title of Senior Wrangler at the University of Cambridge, is coming down. Standing tall for years, in the lane of Vaishali hotel on Fergusson College road, this iconic structure where Wrangler’s daughter Padmabhushan Awardee Shakuntala Paranjpye and later her daughter Sai Paranjpye, also a Padma awardee lived will finally make way for an educational institution under the aegis of Deccan Education Society (DES).

This is an iconic bungalow for those who grew up in lanes of FC road. Dr Gautam Govitrikar tweeted, “One of the iconic bungalows of Pune coming down. That of Wrangler Paranjpe. I have lived in the adjacent lane all my life and we are all feeling sad as if we have lost a family member.” (sic)

This tweet brought back memories for many Punekars who have lived in that lane as, one Vaibhav Purandare replied, “Shakuntala Paranjpye’s writings are filled with vivid descriptions of life in this bungalow. With her father, daughter (filmmaker SaiParanjpye) and their numerous cats and cast of characters.”

It was in 1907 that Paranjpye became the first librarian of the Indian It Mathematical Society at Fergusson College, and then became the college’s principal, and stayed in that position for two decades, until 1926.

When HT got in touch with his granddaughter Sai Paranjype, she said, “I do not want to comment on this and I am busy with work.”

The iconic bungalow is with the Deccan Education Society. Sharad Kunte, chairman, council and governing body said, “Wrangler Paranjype had legally bequeathed his bungalow on Ferguson road to the Deccan Education Society. According to their wish, the institute will use this place for educational courses. A new construction is being done for that.”