Forest Dept to regulate tourism at Tamhini Reserve

Pune: The Tamhini and Sudhagad sanctuaries have officially received the status of forest reserves. Around the year, many tourists visit the valley along with the Kundalika River and Andharban forest area, which are parts of these reserves.

In a training cum interaction session held by the forest department, the villagers were informed about the importance of protected areas. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, considering the significant footfall, the Forest Department is planning to regulate tourism in these areas.

Accordingly, training has been given to 80 local villagers to act as tour guides for citizens visiting these spots.

Apart from that, the department has undertaken the construction of small wooden bridges and setting up facilities for drinking water in the vicinity.

Speaking about the efforts undertaken by the Forest Department, R N Rathod, forest guard, additional in charge, Pimpri area said, “To regulate tourism activity, the department has undertaken various works in the reserve area. Considering the number of visitors in forest areas, entry fees will be levied on the tourist visiting the forest area. Also, water facilities will be made available at various locations. We are also planning a deposit scheme, under which ₹20 will be taken from tourists as a deposit for plastic bottles and it will be given back once the tourist deposits the bottles at the exit point.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To streamline tourism activities and generate employment opportunities for villagers in the surrounding area, the department is also planning to involve the villagers in forest management tasks.

“Recently we have provided tour guide training for 80 villagers from 5 villages. A uniform and I card will also be issued to those who attended the training, and these people will be hired as official tour guides of the forest department,” Rathod said.

Speaking about the visitors to the Tamhini Sudhagad wildlife area, Sameer Ingole a range forest officer from Tamhini Forest Reserve, said, “On average nearly 80-100 people in a month visit the forest reserve area. This number is higher during the monsoon season.”

He further added that trained and well-informed manpower in the area will help the visitors in getting to know the reserve better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON