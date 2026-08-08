Pune’s urban boom drives surge in construction clearance requests around Lohegaon Air Force Station

Rapid urbanisation in the city’s eastern suburbs is driving a sharp rise in applications seeking No Objection Certificates (NoCs) for construction around the Lohegaon Air Force Station, highlighting the growing challenge of balancing the city’s expansion with aviation safety.

The Lohegaon Air Force Station, which shares airspace with the civilian operations at Pune Airport, is surrounded by fast-growing residential and commercial neighbourhoods. (HT FILE)

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Data available with the Indian Air Force (IAF) shows that NoC applications rose from 1,062 in 2020 to 1,401 in 2025 — an increase of nearly 32% over five years.

Officials attributed the rise to the rapid pace of residential construction, redevelopment and infrastructure projects around the operational airbase, where every proposed structure must be vetted to ensure it does not compromise flight safety.

The Lohegaon Air Force Station, which shares airspace with the civilian operations at Pune Airport, is surrounded by fast-growing residential and commercial neighbourhoods. As redevelopment accelerates and more land is utilised for high-rise buildings, the demand for defence clearances has increased significantly.

Officials said every proposal is assessed against prescribed height restrictions and obstacle limitation norms to ensure buildings do not pose hazards to aircraft during take-off and landing. Regulating development around the airfield, they said, is critical to the safe operation of military aircraft.

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{{^usCountry}} Defence public relations officer Ankush Chavan said the increase in NoC applications mirrors the city’s rapid expansion around the airbase. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Defence public relations officer Ankush Chavan said the increase in NoC applications mirrors the city’s rapid expansion around the airbase. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pune has witnessed rapid urban growth over the past few years, particularly around the Lohegaon region. As redevelopment projects and new residential and infrastructure developments have increased, the number of applications seeking NOCs has also gone up. While urban development is inevitable, every proposal is examined carefully to ensure compliance with safety norms so that the operational requirements of the Air Force Station and flight safety remain uncompromised,” Chavan said.

Officials said the upward trend is expected to continue as urbanisation spreads further towards Pune’s eastern periphery, making closer coordination between civic authorities, developers and defence establishments crucial for ensuring planned development without compromising aviation safety.

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