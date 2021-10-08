Purchase EVs instead of renting to save money, activists tell PMC

PUNE Instead of hiring electric vehicles (EV) on rent, civic activists in the city are demanding that the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) purchase the vehicles instead, to save taxpayer funds.

The PMC’s vehicle department proposes to hire 38 e-cars for eight years. The proposal has been tabled before the standing committee. The corporation claims this will be a saving of ₹1.77 lakh per year. The total cost of the plan is estimated at ₹23 crore, i.e. rent for 38 EVs for eight years, including maintenance and a diver for each vehicle.

Hitendre Kurne, superintendent, PMC Vehicle department said, “The company will set up one charging station for every five EVs. The corporation will pay the electricity charges to the company.”

Ashish Mane, a civic activist said, “Corporation has compared the rent of a non-AC jeep ( ₹63,000) per month to an e-car ( ₹58,000 per month), and claims to save ₹4,655 per car, per month. Actually, PMC saves only ₹2,105 per EV per month. Besides that, PMC will pay electricity bills. So, we are demanding that instead of taking an EV on rent, PMC should buy the e-cars. State has already announced a concession of around ₹1.50 lakh to promote purchasing EVs in the state. This will save taxpayers’ money.”

Kurne responded, “As per state government order, there is a cap of ₹8 lakh to purchase any vehicle for office bearers and the cost of a single EV is at least ₹15 lakh. Therefore, we cannot purchase a car.”

Vivek Velankar, civic activist said, “At present, corporations cannot purchase vehicles that cost more than ₹8 lakh. If the government is promoting EVs, there should be clear cut guidelines about purchasing EVs.”