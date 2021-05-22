PWD approves 96 cr for new building inside Pune court premises

Litigants visiting the district court premises will no longer face issues like lack of parking spaces, foul smelling toilets and other public amenity related challenges as the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved ₹96 crore for the construction of a five-storied state of the art building inside the Shivajinagar court campus starting July.

The Pune bar association which has spearheaded the issue since a long time stated the building will be one of the best facility-oriented structures for all those visiting the campus for court work.According to the PWD, the new construction will entail demolition of the over 50-year-old building structures all along starting from Gate No 4 until the lawyers’ chambers building. The heritage structures belonging to the British era will remain intact, untouched and preserved for posterity.

The new building will have world class court rooms with quality ante chambers and all other facilities for the litigants, judges and the court staff. The court hall will undergo a revamp as the Pune bar association demanded that the capacity be extended to 500 with an overhauled bar room and also a dedicated bar room for women lawyers.

Also, the water closets and sanitation blocks will be upgraded to the highest standards according to the construction plan. The demand for new buildings with ultra-modern facilities for the convenience for one and all has been gaining currency for past several years with the lawyers’ association and litigants expressing their need for the said type of building.

PBA president advocate Satish Mulik said, “The district judge has informed us that the work is likely to start from July during a meeting with the office bearers last week. Initially, the old structures will be demolished, and the bar association office will be shifted to a temporary location. A meeting with other lawyers who have chambers in other buildings have been planned for smoother execution of the construction work.”

The court premises will have a two storied dedicated parking facility where around 1,500 two wheelers and around 600 cars can be accommodated.

Prahlad Shinde, a lawyer who practices in the court said “This new building will lead to convenience for litigants, visitors, judges and staff. A good environment which includes all the ultra-modern facilities in court rooms will result in quality work and increase our efficiency collectively.”