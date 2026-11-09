Railways adds 36 coaches, shifts 99 trips from Pune station

The Pune railway administration has implemented an extensive crowd-management plan this Diwali to prevent overcrowding at Pune railway station and ensure smooth movement of passengers travelling to their hometowns for the festival. As part of the strategy, the administration has successfully segregated train operations by shifting several services bound for north India and other parts of Maharashtra to Hadapsar and Khadki railway stations. In addition, considering the exceptionally high demand for travel to Danapur in Bihar, the Pune railway division has attached 36 additional general (unreserved) coaches to various trains in a single day, providing relief to thousands of passengers. The number of passengers travelling to north India, Vidarbha and Marathwada is particularly high during Diwali (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The number of passengers travelling to north India, Vidarbha and Marathwada is particularly high during Diwali. To reduce congestion at Pune railway station, the railway administration has distributed train operations across different stations. This year, a total 78 special train trips have been planned from Hadapsar railway station which include: 32 trips to Gorakhpur, 23 to Nagpur, 14 to Ghazipur City, five to Prayagraj, and four to Latur. Similarly, Khadki railway station is handling 21 special train trips, including 14 services to Hazrat Nizamuddin, and seven to Sri Ganganagar. With 99 special train trips being operated from Hadapsar and Khadki stations, the railway administration has been able to distribute the passenger rush across multiple stations instead of concentrating all operations at Pune railway station.

Meanwhile, the demand for trains to Danapur has remained exceptionally high, prompting the Pune railway division to increase the availability of unreserved coaches. On Friday alone, 36 additional general coaches were attached to various trains heading towards Danapur, facilitating travel of around 7,000 passengers in a single day and providing significant relief to passengers who rely on unreserved travel.

“The railway administration is undertaking extensive planning on a war footing to ensure that passengers travelling to their hometowns for Diwali do not face any inconvenience. Along with distributing the crowd across different stations to reduce pressure on Pune railway station, we have also arranged 36 additional general coaches to facilitate unreserved passengers. This has provided significant relief to ordinary passengers travelling during the festive season,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, public relations officer, Pune railway division.