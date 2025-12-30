Railways begin high-capacity tracks installation on Pune–Manmad route

The Pune-Manmad railway, one of the busiest routes with a heavy volume of passenger as well as freight traffic, is set to undergo an upgrade as railway officials have started installation of high-capacity tracks with a strength of 550 GMT (Gross Million Tonnes). Track replacement work is currently being carried out between Puntamba and Kanhegaon stations in the Pune railway division. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to officials, this will significantly enhance the speed and passenger safety.

Hemantkumar Behra, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “We are using high-quality 60-kg, 90 UTS (Ultimate Tensile Strength) rails with a capacity of 550 GMT on the route. These rails can easily handle the load of heavy freight trains and will significantly reduce track fractures. In the future, trains on the route will be able to run at speeds of up to 130 kmph.”

According to officials, track replacement work is currently being carried out between Puntamba and Kanhegaon stations in the Pune railway division. The work is being executed using the Plasser Quick Relaying System (PQRS), a modern track-laying technique that enables faster replacement with minimal disruption to train services. Using the system, railway authorities have successfully replaced tracks over a nine-kilometre stretch within just 35 days.

The work has been undertaken by taking planned traffic blocks while keeping rail operations running, ensuring minimal inconvenience to passengers. With the installation of these high-capacity rails, there will be no need to replace the tracks on this section for at least the next 15 to 20 years.

Passengers have welcomed the initiative. “The Pune–Manmad journey often gets delayed due to maintenance work. If these new tracks reduce disruptions and improve speed, it will be a big relief for regular commuters,” said Kunal Viraje, a daily passenger.

Another traveller, Sunita Kamble, said, “Safety is our biggest concern while travelling by train. Knowing that stronger and modern tracks are being installed gives us a lot of confidence in the railways.”