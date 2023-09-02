Alarm bells as vector-borne illnesses on the rise in Pune

This season’s rain, combined with high humidity, and fluctuating temperatures is creating a conducive atmosphere for vector-borne diseases, said officials.

PMC has reported 47 dengue cases and 7 chikungunya cases in August (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported 47 dengue cases and 7 chikungunya cases in August. This alone surpasses the total number of cases reported in past seven months in the city. Between January and July, the PMC reported 39 dengue and three chikungunya cases.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant health officer said, “PMC reported the highest caseload in August. This was due to the monsoon season. Also, stagnant water around the house, pet drinking bowls or dumped plastic containers where rainwater accumulates turn into breeding spots. We have found mosquito breeding in air coolers, fridge, pots, plants, bathrooms, water tanks and stored water. It is important to follow dry day once a week to prevent mosquito breeding indoors.”

PMC health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said, “We are focusing on Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities, and the purpose is to educate the public about how to keep surroundings clean and stop mosquito breeding in and around their homes.”

Caseload in Maharashtra

As per the data shared by Maharashtra Public Health Department, the state recorded 2,709 cases of malaria, 2,701 cases of dengue and 134 cases of chikungunya in August; as compared to 1,814 malaria cases, 1,197 dengue cases and 93 chikungunya cases in July.

Pratapsinh Sarnikar, joint director of health services said, “Most cases are reported in urban pockets of the state. We have issued orders to all local bodies to conduct containment activities and disease surveillance in their area.”

From January to September 1, Maharashtra reported 9,312 malaria cases, 6,588 dengue and 545 chikungunya . The highest number of malaria cases in the state have been reported in Gadchiroli (4,280) followed by Mumbai (3,774). The highest case load of dengue has been reported in Mumbai (2,191), followed by Kolhapur (410) and Palghar (289). This year Mumbai has reported 131 chikungunya cases and 61 cases in the Pune district.

