Pune: Days of incessant monsoon rain left a trail of destruction across Pune on Sunday, including the collapse of a parking shed, dozens of tree-fall incidents and damage to several vehicles, disrupting normal life. Yet, the same spell brought much-needed relief on the water front, significantly boosting storage in the four dams supplying the city, with reservoir levels rising from 17.47% to 19.63% in just nine hours.

Rain batters Pune city: 29 trees fall, vehicles hit, parking shed collapses

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The most significant rain-related incident occurred in the Jambulwadi lake area, where the compound wall of a housing society collapsed onto an iron parking shed, crushing 14 parked vehicles. In another incident at Wakdewadi, a large tree branch crashed onto moving vehicles, damaging several auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers. Around eight to 10 people were rescued safely, and no serious injuries or fatalities were reported in either incident.

According to the Pune Fire Department, the city witnessed at least 29 tree-fall incidents on Sunday alone due to continuous rainfall. Since July 1, Pune has reported 97 tree-fall incidents, although no casualties have been reported.

Pune Fire Department spokesperson Nilesh Mahajan said, “Such incidents are not unusual during the monsoon season. There have been occasions when we received nearly 50 tree-fall calls in a single evening. Citizens should remain cautious while travelling, as continuous rainfall increases the risk of such incidents.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Jambulwadi incident took place around 2.30 am at Samruddhi Lakeshore Society after continuous rainfall weakened the compound wall, causing it to collapse onto the parking shed. Seven four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Jambulwadi incident took place around 2.30 am at Samruddhi Lakeshore Society after continuous rainfall weakened the compound wall, causing it to collapse onto the parking shed. Seven four-wheelers and seven two-wheelers were damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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Teams from the Fire Department, Pune Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) rushed to the spot and cleared the debris with the help of earth-moving machinery.

PMC Disaster Management Cell head Ganesh Sonune said, “Our department received a call from local residents after the incident. We immediately deployed our teams along with a junior engineer. The debris was removed using earth-moving machinery in the next few hours, and staff along with machinery have been kept on standby in case of any further emergency.”

Another major incident occurred near the Central Hatchery in Wakdewadi, where a large tree branch fell on vehicles moving through slow traffic. Several auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers were damaged. Around eight to 10 people were reportedly trapped inside one of the vehicles, but local residents rescued them before the Fire Brigade reached the spot.

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One of the passengers said, “Traffic had slowed down due to congestion when the tree branch suddenly fell on our vehicle. Some of us sustained minor injuries, but nothing serious.”

Police Inspector Ravindra Kale of Khadki Police Station confirmed that no serious injuries were reported.

While the rain caused widespread disruption, it also substantially improved the city’s water reserves. According to the irrigation department, the combined storage in Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar dams increased from 5.09 TMC (17.47%) at 8 am to 5.72 TMC (19.63%) by 5 pm. Panshet and Varasgaon, the two largest reservoirs in the system, recorded notable gains, while Temghar’s storage nearly doubled during the same period.

Rain intensified in most parts of Pune towards the evening on Sunday. The 8:30 pm weather update shows that Chinchwad recorded the highest rainfall at 51.5 mm, up by 24.5 mm from 27 mm at 5 pm; Shivajinagar recorded 31.8 mm, up by 18.3 mm from 13.5 mm; and Lohegaon received 34.2 mm, an increase of 17.4 mm from 16.8 mm. NDA also witnessed a sharp rise, with rainfall increasing from 13 mm to 28.5 mm (+15.5 mm). In contrast, Lavale recorded only a marginal increase of 2.5 mm, with rainfall rising from 7 mm to 9.5 mm.

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As per the latest IMD forecast issued on July 5, Pune city remains under a yellow alert for Monday. While no significant rainfall warning has been issued for the city from July 7 onwards, the ghat sections will remain under a red alert on Monday before being downgraded to an orange alert on Tuesday and a yellow alert from July 8.

Heavy rainfall also affected the district’s ghat regions. On Saturday, a landslide near Rajmachi Fort on the route to Kataldhar Waterfall stranded nearly 100 tourists after boulders and debris blocked the road. The District Disaster Management Authority and the Public Works Department later cleared the route and restored traffic. The district administration has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to the ghat sections as heavy rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days.

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