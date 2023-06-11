Amid water shortage, PMC directive being openly flouted in merged villages

Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) directive to use only treated/recycled water for construction projects in the villages newly merged with the corporation, many real estate developers, builders and citizens have been found using drinking water from wells and public water taps for the purpose.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had banned the usage of drinking water for any construction activity in the merged areas (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar had banned the usage of drinking water for any construction activity in the merged areas and the PMC had activated a mobile application (app) through which those in need of water for construction purposes could order ‘treated water’ tankers. According to civic activists however, construction projects, big and small, including those on gunthewari and individual plots are seeing massive utilisation of drinking water. Most construction projects are drawing water from wells located in the newly merged villages. As the cost of booking ‘treated water’ tankers on the mobile app is high, real estate developers and those involved in construction activities are finding it easy to draw water from the nearby wells of landowners who have their own water supply tankers. The builders have even been found digging tube wells, the water from which is being used for construction and later, to supply to the flat inmates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjeev Patil, director of the Wagholi Housing Societies Association (WHSA), said, “There is a severe water crisis in Wagholi. Real estate developers have been found using water from tube wells and wells for construction when the same can be used for drinking and other domestic purposes.”

The PMC has made it mandatory for real estate developers to use recycled water failing which they are liable to face strict action. The recycled water is provided free-of-charge and the builders only have to pay for transportation of this water from the seven delivery points to their respective sites.

PMC water supply chief Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “Stop-work notices will be issued to construction firms and those individuals found using water meant for consumption and domestic usage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, specific areas near Vadgaon Budruk including Dhankawadi, Ambegaon plateau, Agam Temple, Balajinagar, Katraj, Sukhsagarnagar, Kondhwa Budruk, Yewalewadi, and Upper Indiranagar are set to experience water cuts due to geographical constraints and technical challenges in the pumping and distribution system.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON