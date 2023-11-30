Real estate firm booked in cheating case

A case of alleged cheating and fraud involving a real estate firms has come to light as a complaint was filed at the Sinhagad Road police station on Tuesday.

Police said the accused and complainant signed an MoU for office spaces on the fifth floor, coupled with covered parking spaces at Kharadi. Even after a payment of ₹ 1.04 crore made on October 31, 2020, Mittal claims he did not receive possession of the office, and the promised facilities were not provided. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The complainant, Naresh Ramchandra Mittal, has accused the real estate company of fraudulent activities amounting to ₹2.16 crore.

Police said the accused and complainant signed an MoU for office spaces on the fifth floor, coupled with covered parking spaces at Kharadi.

Even after a payment of ₹1.04 crore made on October 31, 2020, Mittal claims he did not receive possession of the office, and the promised facilities were not provided.

Furthermore, the complaint underscores that the agreed-upon amount in the MoU was not refunded, resulting in a total loss of ₹16.50 lakh.

Abhay Mahajan, senior inspector, Sinhagad Police Station, said, “As per the complaint, there is a breach of MoU by the accused and hence he had filed the police complaint.’’

