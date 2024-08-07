Recent heavy rainfall has added potholed-roads to suburbs’ woes

PUNE: Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to provide basic infrastructure to the 34 fringe villages merged with the civic body since 2017, residents of these areas are now facing added problems after being pounded by heavy rain over the past fortnight. A road riddled with potholes in Narhe area that was merged with PMC. Residents claim the civic body has failed to provide basic infrastructure to its 34 villages merged since 2017. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Be it the lack of drinking water or overflowing drains or traffic jams or pothole-ridden roads, the woes of these residents have come to a head and they are now staging agitations and venting their anger on social media. Sunil Khandve, who is leading a protest by Lohegaon residents, said, “Lohegaon on the eastern border of the PMC jurisdiction is facing numerous problems. We were ignored by the PMC. We have listed out 23 problems which the citizens are facing…”

Similarly, Anil Komatwar, a resident of Mohammad Wadi, said, “We are facing lack of water supply and road network problems. The PMC has completely ignored us. Right now, there are lots of potholes on Mohammad Wadi Road and the Gaon area…”

The rain has left the roads in Dhayari, especially in Raikar Nagar and Ganesh Nagar Chowk, full of potholes, necessitating immediate repairs. The road from Dhareshwar Temple to Umbrya Ganpati Chowk turns into a stream when there is heavy rain. Rani Kamble, a Dhayari resident, said, “The poor road conditions are affecting school students. After heavy rain, the roads are riddled with potholes. We have been demanding road repairs but in vain…”

The recent downpour has created potholes on the roads in Kondhwa as well. So much so that former corporator Gafur Pathan has launched a campaign to fill these potholes.

Many citizens along with former corporator Amol Balwadkar staged a protest against potholes and traffic jams at Radha Chowk in Baner. They demanded that potholes be repaired immediately and alternate roads be completed at the earliest among others.

In Warje Malwadi, incessant rain led to the collapse of a drainage line from Sahayog Nagar, flooding Saptadeep Society survey number 134/11. Sagar Joshi, a resident of the society, said, “Drainage lines overflowing during the rain has been an issue, with dirty water entering the society due to connected drainage lines.”

Another resident Shailendra Gaikwad said, “Warje Malwadi has to deal with overflowing drainage lines every year. We’ve written to the administration, but the problem remains unsolved.”

Following the downpour on Sunday, many parts of the city were inundated. Narhe was among the worst affected areas. Appasaheb Patil, a resident of Narhe, said, “We pay taxes to the PMC but we face many problems like bad roads, poor water supply, and drainage issues. There are so many potholes that we can’t drive two-wheelers or even walk safely. In Ambegaon and Narhe, it’s like there are no roads at all. During the monsoon, we have to buy water because of the poor-quality water supply.”

On his part, Prasana Joshi, executive engineer of the water department, said, “Most of the newly merged areas don’t have a proper water network. Therefore, residents are facing water problems. However, we are supplying water through tankers. We have started developing a water line network in these areas.”

Whereas Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the drainage department, said, “We have made a detailed project report (DPR) of the drainage system in the merged areas. As per the availability of funds, we have started work in some of the villages. The work will be completed in phases. We have requested the state government to provide funds to develop drainage networks in the merged villages.”

Similarly, Sahebrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “At present, we have undertaken the work of repairing the potholes in the suburbs. We have provided ₹5 lakh to each ward office for repairing the potholes…”

Villages merged with PMC in 2021

Mahalunge, Sus, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Mundhwa, Manjri, Narhe, Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Mangdewadi, Wadgaon Sheri, Nandoshi, Bhilarewadi, Jambhulwadi, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi, Kolewadi

Villages merged with PMC in 2017

Uruli Devachi, Fursungi, Bavdhan Budruk, Lohegaon, Hadapsar (Sadesatra Nali), Mundhwa (Keshav Nagar), Shivane, Dhayari, Undri, Ambegaon Khurda, and Ambegaon Budruk

Problems of suburbs

Pothole, drinking water problems, traffic problems, lack of collection, segregation and processing of garbage, lack of road and drainage network, lack of crematorium facility, lack of water pipe network, lack of civic hospitals and health care facilities, installation of street lights, implementation of DP Plan