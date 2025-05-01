Redevelopment of old terminal at Pune airport to be completed by August 2025

With the new terminal at Pune Airport now fully operational, redevelopment of the old terminal is currently underway. Minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol along with airport officials on Tuesday conducted an on-site review to assess the progress of the ongoing work. As per the information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, redevelopment of the old terminal will entail conversion of the existing arrival hall into an extended departure hall connected to the new integrated terminal building (NITB) via a corridor. (HT FILE)

“Clear instructions have been issued to ensure that the work is completed by August this year, maintaining both timelines and high-quality standards,” Mohol said.

As per the information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune, redevelopment of the old terminal will entail conversion of the existing arrival hall into an extended departure hall connected to the new integrated terminal building (NITB) via a corridor. This strategic development aims to address growing passenger demands as also optimise operational efficiency.

The revamped area of the old terminal will house 16 additional check-in counters, designed to streamline passenger processing and minimise wait times. Furthermore, a state-of-the-art security check area will be introduced, equipped with advanced door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and X-ray machines to enhance security and expedite the screening process.

The existing new terminal spans 36,000 square metres. An additional 6,000 square metres will be added as part of the redevelopment exercise. The central government has generously allocated ₹25 crore to support this effort. Post-redevelopment, the airport will feature 48 check-in counters and is expected to handle up to 1.05 crore passengers annually. Plans are also afoot to include two automated boarding gates, one new departure gate, and expanded ticket counters.