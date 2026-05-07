Reel-star woman constable among 3 cops dismissed in 7 lakh extortion case

In strong disciplinary action, Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar dismissed three personnel, including a woman constable known for her social media reels, for allegedly extorting ₹7 lakh from a college principal by threatening to implicate him in a false case.

The action followed a departmental inquiry that confirmed they misused their authority in an extortion racket involving a reputed educational institution in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dismissed personnel - sub-inspector Ajit Trimbak Bade, constable Sudam Tayade, and woman constable Sonali Hinge - were attached to the Shivajinagar police station. Police officers said strict action was necessary to maintain public trust and send a clear message against department misconduct.

The action followed a departmental inquiry that confirmed they misused their authority in an extortion racket involving a reputed educational institution in Pune. Additional commissioner of police (Administration) Sanjay Patil issued the dismissal orders.

The accused police personnel allegedly coerced a minor girl into filing a complaint against the college principal. The accused then allegedly blackmailed the principal and extorted ₹7 lakh from him.

The case came to light after the minor girl, who had initially approached the police for help with college admission, informed her parents. The family subsequently alerted senior police officers, which triggered an internal inquiry. Following preliminary findings, a case was registered at Bund garden police station, and the three personnel were suspended. A detailed departmental probe later confirmed the allegations, leading to their dismissal from service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said all three accused are currently absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said all three accused are currently absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest them. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON