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Re-exam decision after inquiry, says FTII director after Delhi disruption

The test was marred by alleged administrative lapses, security breaches and disorder, forcing authorities to cancel both shifts in the affected building.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 06:20 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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PUNE: The Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will decide on a re-examination only after completing an inquiry into the disruption at a Delhi entrance test centre on Sunday, director Dhiraj Singh clarified after the exam was cancelled for candidates in one building.

Pune, India - July 1, 2017: FTII in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

The test was marred by alleged administrative lapses, security breaches and disorder, forcing authorities to cancel both shifts in the affected building.

Confirming the incident, Singh said a delay in distributing question papers during the first shift triggered a law-and-order situation.

“During the first shift today at FTII’s entrance exam centre in Delhi, a delay in paper distribution in one building led to a law-and-order issue. A few candidates entered the strong room, manhandled staff and caused destruction,” he said.

Following an emergency meeting with the examination agency and the centre in charge, FTII cancelled the exam for that building.

“Police were present at the site, and an FTII observer was also there. During the second shift, the observer noted concerns raised by some candidates and a decision was taken to cancel the second shift examination as well for the specific building,” Singh said.

The Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association (FTIISA) condemned the alleged irregularities and announced a helpline for affected candidates.

FTIISA president Amritanshu Singh Yadav said, “The integrity of the FTII Entrance Test 2025–26 has been compromised across multiple exam centres. The FTI Students’ Association strongly condemns the gross misconduct and mismanagement reported. We stand with the student community in demanding a fair and transparent resolution.”

The association also called for a thorough inquiry and accountability for the lapses. FTII officials reiterated that a final decision on any re-examination will follow the inquiry.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Re-exam decision after inquiry, says FTII director after Delhi disruption
Home / Cities / Pune / Re-exam decision after inquiry, says FTII director after Delhi disruption
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