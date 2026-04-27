Re-exam decision after inquiry, says FTII director after Delhi disruption

PUNE: The Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will decide on a re-examination only after completing an inquiry into the disruption at a Delhi entrance test centre on Sunday, director Dhiraj Singh clarified after the exam was cancelled for candidates in one building.

Pune, India - July 1, 2017: FTII in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/ Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT PHOTO)

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The test was marred by alleged administrative lapses, security breaches and disorder, forcing authorities to cancel both shifts in the affected building.

Confirming the incident, Singh said a delay in distributing question papers during the first shift triggered a law-and-order situation.

“During the first shift today at FTII’s entrance exam centre in Delhi, a delay in paper distribution in one building led to a law-and-order issue. A few candidates entered the strong room, manhandled staff and caused destruction,” he said.

Following an emergency meeting with the examination agency and the centre in charge, FTII cancelled the exam for that building.

“Police were present at the site, and an FTII observer was also there. During the second shift, the observer noted concerns raised by some candidates and a decision was taken to cancel the second shift examination as well for the specific building,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the institute would establish the sequence of events before deciding on the next steps. “The matter will be investigated to identify the exact cause and chronology of the incident. A decision regarding the date and extent of re-examination will be communicated to the candidates,” he said, noting that exams at other centres were conducted without disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the institute would establish the sequence of events before deciding on the next steps. “The matter will be investigated to identify the exact cause and chronology of the incident. A decision regarding the date and extent of re-examination will be communicated to the candidates,” he said, noting that exams at other centres were conducted without disruption. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Candidates alleged chaos from the outset, citing delays and irregularities in handling sealed question paper packets. Some claimed envelopes appeared torn or unsealed, raising concerns about a possible breach of exam integrity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates alleged chaos from the outset, citing delays and irregularities in handling sealed question paper packets. Some claimed envelopes appeared torn or unsealed, raising concerns about a possible breach of exam integrity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said tensions escalated when some candidates allegedly entered a secure room during the confusion and confronted staff, leading to disorder. Police were deployed at the venue while FTII officials monitored the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said tensions escalated when some candidates allegedly entered a secure room during the confusion and confronted staff, leading to disorder. Police were deployed at the venue while FTII officials monitored the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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The Film and Television Institute of India Students’ Association (FTIISA) condemned the alleged irregularities and announced a helpline for affected candidates.

FTIISA president Amritanshu Singh Yadav said, “The integrity of the FTII Entrance Test 2025–26 has been compromised across multiple exam centres. The FTI Students’ Association strongly condemns the gross misconduct and mismanagement reported. We stand with the student community in demanding a fair and transparent resolution.”

The association also called for a thorough inquiry and accountability for the lapses. FTII officials reiterated that a final decision on any re-examination will follow the inquiry.

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