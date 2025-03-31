Renovated building Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal inaugurated 

The building of the Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal, which preserves the documents of history, has undergone a transformation. With its 114-year-old heritage intact, this structure has been given a fresh new look while maintaining its architectural grandeur. Located in Sadashiv Peth, the revamped building is now attracting everyone’s attention. The renovation work is complete, and the inauguration of this building took place on Sunday, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The renovation project of this century-old building has been completed with financial support from the ‘Maidesh Foundation. ‘ (HT)

The Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal was established on July 7, 1910, by historian Dr V K Rajwade. The renovation project of this century-old building has been completed with financial support from the ‘Maidesh Foundation. ‘

“Whenever I visited Pune from the US, I wanted to take a look at the Mandal’s building. This is how my deep connection with this structure began. Now, I feel a sense of duty fulfilled,” said Arun Joshi, president of the Maidesh Foundation.

To ensure that the heritage of the Mandal reaches the new generation, various activities are being organised, informed Pandurang Balkawade, secretary of the Bharat Itihas Sanshodhak Mandal and a senior historian.

“The complete transformation of the VK Rajwade Hall within the Mandal premises has enhanced the building’s beauty. Visitors can now view miniature paintings of Maratha and Mughal rulers, rare artefact collections, stone sculpture displays, Modi script manuscripts, ancient book collections, and glimpses of weaponry collections,” Balkawade said.