Reservoir slab collapses at Parvati; no casualties

PUNE More than 60-year-old low-level reservoir slab collapsed at Janata Vasahat near Parvati water purification centre, on Sunday. There was no human casualty registered so far, said officials.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to repair and rebuild a reservoir and increased security to stop intruders in that area. The reservoir is surrounded by a dense population of Janata Vasahat. It has a capacity of 35 million litres and the corporation supplies water to entire old peth areas and some part of Sinhgad road.

According to the local corporator of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Priya Gadade, she had registered complaints of the dilapidated condition of the reservoir.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintendent engineer of the water supply department of PMC, said, “Due to the incident, there will be no effect on water supply in peth areas. The low-level reservoir is in good condition, only the slab has collapsed. We will repair the slab and reconstruct the reservoir step by step.”

“As there were no alternative water reservoirs to divert water from these reservoirs to other tanks, we haven’t taken repair and reconstruction work till date,‘’ he explained.

He further said, “Now, we have almost completed water tanks at Sinhagad road area near Rohan Kruitika. We have undertaken work to lay down a pipeline to connect to the Parvati water supply and purification centre. After completing work, we will store water and supply it to Sinhagad road and peth area. Then, we will repair and reconstruct the work of low-level reservoir at Janata Vasahat.”