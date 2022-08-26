Residents fume after PMC denies entry to unmarried couples at Pashan lake garden

Controversy erupted over boards at Pashan lake garden banning unmarried couples from entering the premises, with many residents expressing the view that moral policing is not part of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) duties even as the civic body defended itself by saying that the boards were put up five to six years ago for security reasons.

The boards drew the ire of several citizens, especially youths. Vikas Shinde of the Right to love organisation, wrote to the PMC commissioner asking him to withdraw the decision immediately since it is illegal and against citizens’ fundamental rights.

Ashok Ghorpade, head of PMC garden department, said, “The PMC had put up these boards at least five to six years ago. Pashan lake garden is a very isolated place and there have been incidences of heated arguments between the locals and these unmarried couples. Some area residents are against allowing these couples into the garden. There have been instances of fights amongst these couples followed by attempts to jump into the lake. Considering all this, the boards were put up there.”

“Although the boards have been put up, our security guards intercept only those couples who fail to maintain the dignity of a public place. The entire area is like a forest and the PMC does not have enough guards there. Hence, boards were put up for security reasons. Otherwise, there are nearly 200 public gardens owned by the PMC where there are no such restrictions,” Ghorpade said.