Residents on the outskirts visit city to purchase non-essential items

Pune: Most suburban parts of the city have been witnessing heavy crowds since Tuesday following visits by neighbouring villagers. As per the district collectorate’s order, non-essential shops will continue to remain closed while essential shops will operate till 11 am in the rural areas of Pune district, including the three cantonment board territories.

Though the restriction has left residents of rural areas unable to purchase goods, those living on the outskirts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad visit the municipal areas to buy things.

The rush of people has increased in Pimpri and Nigdi markets since the last two days with many from Mulshi, Shirur and Maval visiting the shopping areas.

“Currently, the positivity rate of rural Pune is around 11%-12%, The restrictions will not be eased unless it comes below 6%. We had a meeting with the collector and will be focusing on random testing. Every week the positivity rate is coming down to 6% to 7%, so by next week it should come to 6%,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, zilla parishad.

Residents from three cantonment boards – Khadki, Dehu and Pune – have also demanded extension of shop timings and functioning of non-essential shops.

“We are following the orders of the district magistrate and only essential services will remain open in KCB. There are a few incidents of flouting the rules and we have informed the police to look into it. Some recommendations have been sent to the district magistrate, but we are yet to receive new orders,” said Pramod Kumar Singh, chief executive officer, Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB).

“The positive rate is 3.94% in KCB,” said BS Naik, health superintendent, KCB.

Mansoor Shaikh, who has a rainwear shop in Khadki, said, “We have a wholesale shop and retail customers from Pune are calling to get stock, but the restriction is hurting our business with the monsoon season approaching.”

Dehu Cantonment Board (DCB) chief executive officer Ramswroop Haritwal said, “We have got a presentation from various public organisations and will be sending it to the district magistrate. Since Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is also open till 2pm, DCB residents are urging for shop timing extension.”

Dr V D Gaikwad, Pune Cantonment Board’s resident medical officer, said, “We are admitting less patients every day here due which contact tracing has gone down. The positivity rate is 5.5%.”

Board; Positivity rate

Khadki Cantonment Board: 3.94%

Dehu Cantonment Board: 6% to 7%

Pune Cantonment Board: 5.5%

Rural Pune: 11% to 12%