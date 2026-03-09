Restaurants complain shortage of commercial LPG cylinders

Restaurants, snack centres and food outlets across Pune have said they are facing operational difficulties as the supply of commonly used 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has tightened in recent days. According to officials, domestic LPG consumers will now be able to receive one cylinder every 25 days instead of the earlier 15-day cycle. (HT)

Hoteliers said that if the situation continues for the next few days, some restaurants may have to temporarily suspend or scale down kitchen operations, affecting thousands of daily consumers who rely on these outlets for meals.

Industry representatives and distributors attribute the situation to changes in supply patterns, possibly due to uncertainties linked to tensions in the Gulf region. Gas and Oil marketing companies have reportedly adjusted their distribution priorities, with a stronger focus on ensuring an uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders.

According to officials, domestic LPG consumers will now be able to receive one cylinder every 25 days instead of the earlier 15-day cycle. The sudden change and rumours of a possible shortage triggered panic among consumers in Pune on Saturday, leading to a surge in online bookings. The heavy traffic slowed down the online booking systems of oil companies, while large crowds were seen outside several gas agency offices.

Gas distributors in Pune said supplies of 19-kg commercial cylinders from filling plants at Chakan and Shikrapur have reduced in the past few days. They said that while the commonly used 19-kg cylinders have become difficult to obtain, larger cylinders of 47.5 kg and 425 kg are being supplied in limited quantities.

“We had sent a vehicle yesterday to refill commercial cylinders, but even after waiting the entire day, we did not receive any supply. Restaurant owners are constantly calling us asking when cylinders will arrive, but we do not have any clear answer yet,” said Kishore More, a gas distributor.

Restaurant owners across the city said the situation is beginning to affect daily operations.

“Our kitchen runs entirely on 19-kg commercial cylinders. We had some backup stock, but that will last only for a couple of days. If fresh cylinders do not arrive soon, we may have to temporarily stop kitchen operations,” said Santosh Jadhav, owner of a snack centre in Kothrud.

Another restaurant owner from Wakad, Anita Jain, said they have already started adjusting operations. “We are reducing the number of dishes we prepare every day because we have to conserve the remaining gas. Customers depend on us for regular meals, but without cylinders, it becomes difficult to run the kitchen,” she said.

Ganesh Shetty, president of the Pune Restaurants and Hoteliers Association (PRAHA), said the situation could affect the hospitality sector if supplies do not normalise soon.

“There are more than 10,000 restaurants, snack centres and mess facilities operating across Pune city. These establishments cater to residents as well as thousands of students, office-goers and migrant workers. Lakhs of people are directly or indirectly dependent on this food business. If the supply of 19-kg commercial cylinders does not improve in the next four to five days, some restaurants may have to temporarily suspend operations,” he said.

Officials, however, said there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the city. District supply officer Mahesh Sudhalakar said the central government has directed oil companies to ensure uninterrupted domestic LPG supply in view of the international situation.

“The supply of domestic LPG cylinders remains stable. The problem occurred mainly because a large number of consumers attempted to book cylinders online simultaneously, which put pressure on the system,” he said.

Gas distributors have also appealed to residents not to panic, saying domestic LPG stocks remain adequate in the city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited said supplies of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) remain sufficient.

The evolving global fuel situation is also being felt in the petroleum sector. Public sector oil marketing companies have started asking petrol pump operators to make advance payments before purchasing fuel. Earlier, payments were usually made after fuel deliveries and some dealers were also given credit facilities.

“Oil companies have suddenly started asking for advance payments before supplying fuel. This could create financial pressure for small petrol pump operators,” said Ali Daruwala, core committee member of the All India Petrol Dealers Association.