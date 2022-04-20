Retired colonel, wife found dead at home with bullet injuries in Pune

PUNE A retired colonel and his wife were found dead, with gunshot wounds on their body, in their house in Mundhwa on Wednesday. While the man is 75 years of age, his wife is 63 years old, according to the police.

“The wounds are by a bore rifle. He is a retired officer with three children - all of them live away. Prima facie it appears that the woman was killed by the husband before he shot himself as well,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5 of Pune police.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter. While one of the sons is also a serving colonel in the Indian Army, posted in Delhi, while the other son works in Mumbai. Their daughter is a homemaker in Delhi.

“We have called their children to Pune. The neighbours last saw them the day before yesterday (Monday) and no communication happened yesterday (Tuesday), so they called us today and we broke open their flat to find them inside,” said Patil.

The bodies were sent for post mortem while the family members’ arrival is awaited. A case of accidental death has been recorded at Mundhwa police station.