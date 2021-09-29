Retired judge trying to sell furniture online duped of 90K in Pune

PUNE A 64-year-old retired judge living in Pune was duped of ₹90,000 while trying to sell his old furniture on a web platform.

The man, who worked in Satara until retirement, had posted an advertisement to sell his old table and chairs in order to buy new ones, according to the police.

The man got a call from a person who claimed to be interested in the furniture on August 3 when the complainant was at home. When a deal was struck, one of them sent a link to him.

“He says he opened the link sent by the accused and it opened in PayTM. Whether it was UPI or something else is yet to be investigated. The complainant says that he opened the link and money got deducted,” said sub-inspector Deepak Barge of Kondhwa police station.

A case was registered at Kondhwa police station under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act.