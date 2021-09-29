Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Retired judge trying to sell furniture online duped of 90K in Pune
pune news

Retired judge trying to sell furniture online duped of 90K in Pune

A 64-year-old retired judge living in Pune was duped of ₹90,000 while trying to sell his old furniture on an online platform.
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 01:11 AM IST
A 64-year-old retired judge living in Pune was duped of 90,000 while trying to sell his old furniture on an online platform. (Getty Images (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE))

PUNE A 64-year-old retired judge living in Pune was duped of 90,000 while trying to sell his old furniture on a web platform.

The man, who worked in Satara until retirement, had posted an advertisement to sell his old table and chairs in order to buy new ones, according to the police.

The man got a call from a person who claimed to be interested in the furniture on August 3 when the complainant was at home. When a deal was struck, one of them sent a link to him.

“He says he opened the link sent by the accused and it opened in PayTM. Whether it was UPI or something else is yet to be investigated. The complainant says that he opened the link and money got deducted,” said sub-inspector Deepak Barge of Kondhwa police station.

A case was registered at Kondhwa police station under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sacked IT worker held for threatening to destroy company laptop in Pune

4 in custody after ‘live’ wire electrocutes farmer in Mulshi

PCB’s 3rd public notice to Fashion street vendors over illegal constructions

RSS’ Muslim wing opposes protest against arrest of UP cleric
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP