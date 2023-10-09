Revised answer sheet format for CBSE Class 12 Accounts paper

PUNE The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made significant changes in the answer sheet of the Class 12 Accounts exam. Instead of the table style, students will now get an answer sheet of common lines like other subjects.

These changes will be applicable from 2024 onwards, said officials.

As per the CBSE, the board has informed all the affiliated schools about the changes. On behalf of the board, the schools have been asked to inform students appearing for the examination.

According to the board, based on the feedback received from various stakeholders, it has been decided to draw the answer sheets on the subject of accounting.

Till now answer sheets of accountancy subjects used to have printed tables (pretend tables). The last 7 to 8 pages of the accountancy subject answer book were in table format.

“If a table was required to solve a question, students had to write the answer in one place and the table on the last page. So the teachers faced difficulties while checking the papers. Now, teachers will not get the same answer on different pages. However, students will have to draw lines for questions of a chart or similar format. From next academic year the answer sheet of accountancy subject will be same as answer sheet of other subjects,” stated the CBSE instructions given to the schools.

