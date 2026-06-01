Revive Autadewadi lake, stop illegal dumping: Mohammadwadi-Undri residents

Following efforts to save Wadachiwadi lake, residents of Pisoli have now demanded immediate restoration of Autadewadi lake, which spans nearly 10 acres. They alleged that the lake, once an important waterbody in the area, is currently a dumping ground for garbage and construction debris despite repeated preservation efforts by local citizens over the past few years.

Residents demanded desilting and strict action against encroachment to protect and revive the waterbody. (HT)

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They have so far submitted petitions to the state environment ministry, the Chief Minister’s Office, and PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram seeking urgent intervention for the lake’s restoration.

Residents said unchecked dumping of debris and waste over the years has severely affected the lake’s ecosystem and reduced its natural water-holding capacity. As a result, the lake’s water level has reduced significantly.

They also raised concerns over encroachments around the lake premises and alleged that anti-social elements are attempting to illegally occupy parts of the land. Residents demanded desilting and strict action against encroachment to protect and revive the waterbody.

The issue gained momentum after local environmental groups joined the residents’ campaign to conserve waterbodies in the rapidly urbanizing Undri-Pisoli belt.

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{{^usCountry}} “The lake was once a major water source for nearby areas and supported local biodiversity. Today, it is turning into a dumping yard. Construction debris is being dumped almost regularly. If authorities do not act immediately, the lake may disappear completely within a few years,” said Ramesh Shinde, a resident of Pisoli. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The lake was once a major water source for nearby areas and supported local biodiversity. Today, it is turning into a dumping yard. Construction debris is being dumped almost regularly. If authorities do not act immediately, the lake may disappear completely within a few years,” said Ramesh Shinde, a resident of Pisoli. {{/usCountry}}

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Residents of Undri also expressed concern over the environmental impact of the deteriorating condition of the lake. “Urbanisation is increasing rapidly in Undri and Pisoli. Natural waterbodies like Autadewadi lake are crucial for groundwater recharge and maintaining ecological balance. If such lakes vanish, the entire region will face severe water scarcity and flooding problems in future,” said Vaishali Jagtap, an environmental volunteer from Undri.

Citizens from Autadewadi also alleged that attempts are being made to encroach upon portions of the lake land. “Some anti-social elements are trying to illegally occupy the surrounding areas. We have repeatedly informed authorities about dumping and encroachment, but action has been slow. The lake needs fencing, desilting, and continuous monitoring,” said local resident Nitin Hole.

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Residents also pointed out that despite deterioration, some aquatic activity still survives in the lake. “Fishing still takes place in certain parts of the lake, which shows that the waterbody can still be revived if immediate, scientific restoration work is undertaken,” said social activist Vikas Patil.

Ward number 41 (Mohammadwadi-Undri) corporator Nivrutti Anna Bandal echoed similar concerns. “Autadewadi lake is an important natural waterbody for the rapidly developing Undri-Pisoli area. If PMC does not intervene in time, there is a serious risk of irreversible environmental damage to the lake ecosystem, aquatic life and groundwater recharge capacity. We will continue to pursue the matter until concrete restoration and conservation measures are implemented on the ground,” Bandal said.

In response, PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the civic administration has taken serious note of the concerns raised by residents and environmental groups. “We have received representations regarding Autadewadi lake and the matter will be examined in detail by the concerned departments. Necessary action regarding removal of debris, prevention of dumping, and checking encroachments will be initiated as per the rules. We are also studying measures for the long-term conservation and rejuvenation of all lakes in the southern parts of the city,” Ram said.

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