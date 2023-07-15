Pune doctors witness upward trend in water and foodborne disease

With constant rains and high humidity during monsoon, doctors have noticed an upward trend in cases of food-borne and water-borne diseases. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday issued an advisory for the citizens to prevent themselves from food and water-borne infections this Monsoon.

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Food-borne illnesses are caused by consuming unhygienic food, which allows harmful bacteria and viruses to proliferate, resulting in nausea, diarrhoea, and vomiting. While Waterborne diseases such as typhoid, diarrhoea, dysentery, Hepatitis A and E, jaundice, and certain fungal infections can be caused by the ingestion or contact with water contaminated by pathogenic microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, or parasites, doctors said.

Dr Avdhut Bodamwad, head of Lopmudra Hospital, said, “We are seeing an increase in waterborne cases such as gastroenteritis, hepatitis, and typhoid cases, amongst others. We advise against eating street food and citizens should clean their hands before eating as a precaution. Contamination can occur at any point during food preparation, storage, or even consumption if the hands are not clean, resulting in foodborne illnesses. During the Monsoon, the quality of water deteriorates, leading to an increase in food and water contamination.”

According to Dr Abhijit Lodha, a physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, the number of patients suffering from foodborne and waterborne illnesses has grown by 25 to 30 per cent in the last month.

“We see about five to six patients per day and the majority of them complain of vomiting, diarrhoea, dysentery, typhoid, and other gastrointestinal issues. This is generally related to drinking contaminated water or eating street food. Consuming unprotected street food or unclean water during the rainy season might lead to sickness,” he explained.

According to Dr Rhea Punjabi, medical superintendent of Inlaks and Budhrani Hospitals, there has been a considerable increase in food and waterborne sickness. Patients are complaining of vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, hepatitis, and typhoid, among other things. “When preparing and storing food, people should practice good hygiene. Because of the high moisture content in the air, viruses survive longer. The digestive system may become sluggish during the monsoon,” she warned.

The PMC has also released a public advisory on how to avoid waterborne and food-borne sickness during the monsoon. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked citizens to drink only drinking water and not water from bore wells, canals, or untreated sources. Citizens have been asked to refrain from eating uncooked street food.

“Consumption of contaminated water can result in diseases such as cholera, typhoid, gastroenteritis, and hepatitis. Eating polluted street food can result in vomiting, diarrhoea, and dysentery. The PMC examines drinking water sources regularly, and the water is treated to make it safe for consumption. The civic body checks and destroys unsanitary street food offered in the city,” Kumar explained.

Civic advisory:

Consume only drinking water

Clean water storage tanks at public places

Housing societies should clean drinking water tanks

Avoid eating stale, uncovered food

Avoid eating food sold by hawkers

Follow good hygiene practices

Boil drinking water before consuming

Seek medical treatment at PMC hospitals in case of illness

Laborers at construction sites should be educated about waterborne diseases

Private doctors should notify cases of Cholera, Typhoid, Gastro, Hepatitis and dysentery to PMC

