Rising fuel cost prompts Chakan Industries to shift to railways

Rising fuel cost prompts Chakan Industries to shift to railways

Published on Sep 09, 2022 12:04 AM IST

To increase transportation of goods from railways, a meeting was held on Thursday between Federation of Chakan Industries and the senior railway officials

Chakan has more than 2,000 industrial units, most of them related to automobile sector. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

With the cost of road transport increased substantially due to rising fuel prices, industries in Chakan have expressed their willingness to shift to railways. In a bid to increase transportation of goods from railways and solve other issues, a meeting was held on Thursday between Federation of Chakan Industries and the senior railway officials in Chakan.

Members of Chakan industries said soon there will be some action initiated based on the points discussed in the meeting as positive response was given by the railways officials. Besides large industries, the small scale and large-scale industries are now willing to start their goods transportation from railways across the country.

“From last many years, we have been using road transport as a means to ship over 80% of our good. Due to rising fuel prices impacting road transport cost, our business has taken a hit too. Hence, we will now move to railway transport. A meeting was held in this regard. We will shift to railway transport in a phase-wise manner.” said Dilip Batwal,secretary of the federation.

Chakan has more than 2,000 industrial units, most of them related to automobile sector.

A senior railway official requesting anonymity said, “We had a preliminary meeting with Chakan industry representatives. We have decided to help them make a smooth shift.”

