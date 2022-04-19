Riverfront development project: Activists raise issues of monetisation of excess land, change in land use

PUNE As more issues are being raised by city-based NGOs against the over ₹2,000 crore riverfront development project for the Mula-Mutha, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been putting out clarifications to gain the public’s confidence. One of the issues raised is the monetisation of excess land or change in land use once the project comes up.

However the PMC has responded to this question saying that no land will be handed over for real estate development. Chief engineer Shrinivas Bonala said, “This was one of the suggestions given by the consultant like many other options including taking money from the central government or state government. However as of now, the project is being funded by the PMC itself.”

The PMC via its social media account has clarified that the statement that land will be sold for real estate development is not true. Rather, 92% of land along the 44 km stretch of the river will be used for the creation of riparian zones while thick forestation will be developed on 8% of the land. In addition to plantations, the project also includes building parks and gardens, samadhis, ghats, food courts and other public facilities.

However, activists have questioned this by stating that the DPR clearly mentions that the development rights of government-owned plots can be given to private players. Sarang Yadwadkar, an activist involved in this issue since the beginning said, “The DPR states that the development rights of about 182 acre of the land owned by the government along the 44 km stretch of river can be given to private players. Even if this is an option, it can be disastrous given that the civic body has not considered the excess water flow from the free catchment areas and the estimated drastic rise in rainfall. But the reduction in rainy days which means more cloudburst and these upcoming settlements will be the first ones to be affected in case of floods.”

