RMC plant disruption hits Pune metro expansion work

Pune: Construction work on the metro expansion corridors connecting Pimpri to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj has come to a standstill due to disruption in the supply of ready-mix concrete (RMC), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials said on Friday.

Construction work on metro expansion corridors connecting Pimpri to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj has come to a standstill due to disruption in the supply of RMC. (HT FILE)

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The halt follows recent action by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) against several RMC plants across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over alleged environmental violations, pollution concerns and illegal operations. The crackdown has severely affected the availability of concrete required for metro construction work.

PMC has taken action against around 30 RMC plants over the past three months, including sealing and demolition drives following complaints from citizens regarding dust pollution, accidents and environmental violations.

Meanwhile, the MPCB issued closure notices to 84 RMC units in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly violating environmental norms.

Following the civic and pollution control action, the Pune RMC Association temporarily suspended operations from April 16, citing the absence of clear and uniform regulations, before resuming it from Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Metro officials said large quantities of concrete are required for the construction of pillars, girders and other structural components. However, with many RMC plants remaining shut for nearly a month, work on both metro expansion corridors has been suspended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Metro officials said large quantities of concrete are required for the construction of pillars, girders and other structural components. However, with many RMC plants remaining shut for nearly a month, work on both metro expansion corridors has been suspended. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Pimpri–Nigdi route is being developed as an elevated corridor, while the Swargate–Katraj section is planned as an underground line. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pimpri–Nigdi route is being developed as an elevated corridor, while the Swargate–Katraj section is planned as an underground line. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delay in project deadline feared {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delay in project deadline feared {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Maha Metro had accelerated construction work to complete a major portion of the project before the monsoon. However, the sudden stoppage is now likely to delay the project timeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Maha Metro had accelerated construction work to complete a major portion of the project before the monsoon. However, the sudden stoppage is now likely to delay the project timeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Atul Gadgil, director, Pune metro project, said, “Availability of raw material, especially concrete, is extremely important for metro expansion work. Due to the closure of RMC plants, construction activities have remained suspended for the past month. Once the monsoon begins, the pace of construction will slow down, and the project is likely to face some delay.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atul Gadgil, director, Pune metro project, said, “Availability of raw material, especially concrete, is extremely important for metro expansion work. Due to the closure of RMC plants, construction activities have remained suspended for the past month. Once the monsoon begins, the pace of construction will slow down, and the project is likely to face some delay.” {{/usCountry}}

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