...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

RMC plant disruption hits Pune metro expansion work

Construction work on metro expansion corridors connecting Pimpri to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj has come to a standstill due to disruption in the supply of RMC

Published on: May 09, 2026 06:04 am IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
Advertisement

Pune: Construction work on the metro expansion corridors connecting Pimpri to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj has come to a standstill due to disruption in the supply of ready-mix concrete (RMC), Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials said on Friday.

Construction work on metro expansion corridors connecting Pimpri to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj has come to a standstill due to disruption in the supply of RMC. (HT FILE)

The halt follows recent action by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) against several RMC plants across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad over alleged environmental violations, pollution concerns and illegal operations. The crackdown has severely affected the availability of concrete required for metro construction work.

PMC has taken action against around 30 RMC plants over the past three months, including sealing and demolition drives following complaints from citizens regarding dust pollution, accidents and environmental violations.

Meanwhile, the MPCB issued closure notices to 84 RMC units in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad for allegedly violating environmental norms.

Following the civic and pollution control action, the Pune RMC Association temporarily suspended operations from April 16, citing the absence of clear and uniform regulations, before resuming it from Friday.

 
maharashtra pollution control board pune
Home / Cities / Pune / RMC plant disruption hits Pune metro expansion work
Home / Cities / Pune / RMC plant disruption hits Pune metro expansion work
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.