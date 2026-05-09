RMC plants resume operations after 23-day shutdown

Pune: The Pune RMC Association resumed operations on Friday after withdrawing its 23-day-long strike. The association said it will launch a citizen helpline to address complaints related to traffic violations, pollution and safety concerns linked to ready mix concrete (RMC) plants and transit mixers.

Pune RMC Association resumed operations on Friday after withdrawing its 23-day-long strike. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The decision was announced after a meeting chaired by Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi with representatives of the RMC industry and officials from various government departments on May 7.

Association president Pradip Walhekar said that around 300 RMC plants across Pune district restarted operations under specific conditions and timings decided during the meeting. The plants will operate on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays between 6am and 5 pm. Transit mixers will also remain off the roads during restricted hours — from 8am to 12noon and from 5pm to 9pm.

The industry had gone on strike after notices and action initiated against several RMC plants over alleged pollution and traffic-related violations.

The association stated that it has assured the administration that all plant operators will comply with environmental and safety norms. It also said a dedicated helpline would be started for citizens to report reckless driving by transit mixers, traffic-rule violations, pollution and inconvenience caused by RMC operations.

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{{^usCountry}} Association representatives claimed that the industry is committed to implementing corrective measures and ensuring better compliance with regulations. They added that operations would continue while the administration prepares a standard operating procedure (SOP) for RMC plants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Association representatives claimed that the industry is committed to implementing corrective measures and ensuring better compliance with regulations. They added that operations would continue while the administration prepares a standard operating procedure (SOP) for RMC plants. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The association maintained that RMC plants would not be shifted outside the city and said the industry remains essential for ongoing infrastructure and construction activities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association maintained that RMC plants would not be shifted outside the city and said the industry remains essential for ongoing infrastructure and construction activities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. {{/usCountry}}

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