Three of family from Katraj attacked in road rage

PUNE A man and two of his family members sustained serious injuries during a road rage incident in Katraj area on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the victims, who were in a car, got into an altercation with seven others who then started throwing stones at them.

Passersby who witnessed the incident immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the scene. The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused Sagar Bhate and Vaibhav Bhate fled from the spot and a team of Katraj police launched a search operation.

According to the complaint filed by Kishor Rasal, a resident of Katraj, he along with his wife and a relative were travelling in a car when the incident occurred. When they were at Gulabrao Jadhav Nagar at around 6:15 pm, accused Bhate’s car accidentally brushed against Rasal’s vehicle, triggering an argument. The argument quickly escalated into a violent altercation as the accused called others and attacked the victim.

When Rasal’s family members, including his wife, tried to intervene, the accused started throwing stones at them.

Avinash Dhame, police sub-inspector at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station, said, “The incident was an outcome of a petty issue, and we are investigating the matter. The identities of the assailants have not been revealed yet, but efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them.’’

A case has been registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station under sections 143,147,324,279,338,323,504 of the Indian Penal Code.

