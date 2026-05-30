PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar on Friday led a group of party workers in ransacking the shop that allegedly sold the spurious liquor that took the lives of many across Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune.

Rohit Pawar’s men ransack slum shop that sold spurious liquor

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As news about the deaths surfaced on Friday, Pawar visited the families of the deceased and also the Sassoon Hospital where many victims were admitted in critical condition. On Friday at 3 pm, a Pawar-led NCP (SP) group went to a slum in Hadapsar where a shop that allegedly sold the toxic liquor was located, and vandalised it.

Pawar later said, “This is an extremely serious matter. So many people died from consuming poisonous liquor. I visited Sassoon Hospital to check the details of those admitted after falling sick from this liquor, but the administration refused to provide any information, citing patient confidentiality. Then we visited the Phuegwadi and Hadapsar areas where most of the deaths occurred.”

Pawar also condemned the district administration for misleading the public. “When I visited the homes of Yashwant Pawar and Arun Dadar, who died after consuming the poisonous liquor, I was shocked to know that the administration had told their families the deaths were unrelated to liquor consumption.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also blamed the police for the mushrooming of illegal liquor shops. “They are aware of illegal liquor production and sale. They wait to take action for 2-3 days after a major incident and then everything goes back to the way it was. The shops continue their operations with impunity. This is the failure of the state home department,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also blamed the police for the mushrooming of illegal liquor shops. “They are aware of illegal liquor production and sale. They wait to take action for 2-3 days after a major incident and then everything goes back to the way it was. The shops continue their operations with impunity. This is the failure of the state home department,” Pawar said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, announced an inquiry into the incident and assured of strict action. “Police are tracing the extent of the network. We are determined to reach its roots and dismantle it completely,” Fadnavis said.