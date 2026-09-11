PUNE: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Thursday demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimnwar, questioning the postponement of the Group C preliminary examination and raising allegations related to Bhimnwar’s tenure as transport commissioner.

Rohit Pawar seeks MPSC chairman’s resignation over exam postponement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MPSC has postponed the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 from October 25 to January 3, 2027, citing the winter session, festive holidays and traffic arrangements.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Pawar alleged that the postponement raised doubts among aspirants following recent concerns over examination irregularities. He said the examination should be held on the originally announced date if there was no possibility of another paper leak.

“If Bhimnwar has any moral responsibility and ethics, he should resign today,” Pawar said.

Through a detailed presentation, Pawar also referred to complaints and allegations concerning Bhimnwar’s tenure in the transport department, including alleged irregularities in HSRP number plates, GPS/VLTD devices, interceptor vehicle procurement, overloaded vehicles and the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Among other claims, Pawar alleged that 34% of the e-challans issued through the ITMS between July and December 2024 were incorrect, citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act. He also referred to an SIT constituted on July 3, 2026, to investigate allegations concerning the transport department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among other claims, Pawar alleged that 34% of the e-challans issued through the ITMS between July and December 2024 were incorrect, citing information obtained under the Right to Information Act. He also referred to an SIT constituted on July 3, 2026, to investigate allegations concerning the transport department. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Pawar demanded an audit of examinations conducted during the tenure of officials named in the FDA paper-leak investigation and inquiries into the administrative tenures of Abhijit Lendwe, Gopal Marathe and Vishweshwar Nakhate.

Referring to the recent death of MPSC aspirant Prathamesh Deshmukh, Pawar said students should not bear the consequences of administrative failures. He announced that he would repay Deshmukh’s loans and provide financial assistance to his mother from his personal funds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}