RTE admission 2026: Final deadline extended till May 8

The Maharashtra primary school education department has extended the deadline for completing admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) 25% quota for the academic year 2026–27 till May 8.

According to the directive issued by the education director (primary), Sharad Gosavi, all selected students must complete the admission process, including document verification and confirmation at their allotted schools, within the revised timeline. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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Earlier, the last date for completing document verification and confirming admissions was April 30. Authorities have now clarified that this will be the final extension, and no further relaxation will be granted.

According to the directive issued by the education director (primary), Sharad Gosavi, all selected students must complete the admission process, including document verification and confirmation at their allotted schools, within the revised timeline.

Gosavi stated, “The extension has been granted as a final opportunity for parents to complete formalities. Parents are requested to complete the admission process within the stipulated period. No further extension will be given beyond the revised deadline.”

According to the official site, out of 1,05,811 available seats, 72,344 admissions have been completed across the state so far. In Pune, 12,518 students have secured admissions till April 30.

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