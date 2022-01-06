RTO appeal passengers to complain about errant rickshaw drivers

PUNE While citizens often take to social media to voice their frustration r against the local auto rickshaw drivers who denied to ferry them to their destination, only few have lodged a complaint to the Regional Transport Office (RTO), said officials.

In 2021, the RTO suspended only 11 auto rickshaw drivers against the 10 registered complaints, despite the RTO encouraging residents to come forth and file a complaint against errant rickshaw drivers. A total of 72,000 auto rickshaws are registered in Pune district, of which 50,000 ply.

“The number may seem less but it can be due to the lockdown. However, before the lockdown, we used to get about 100 to 150 complaints in a month and we have taken action against such reckless drivers,” said deputy RTO officer Sanjay Sasane.

According to officials, in April 2021, seven complaints were registered, while in July there was only one. In October, a complaint was registered against rudeness and reckless driving. In November, two complaints were registered against drivers who refused to ferry passengers.

“Under the Motor Vehicle Act, section 83, we can take action against those denying to ferry the passenger to their destination and we can suspend his permit for 30 days and the license for one to six months. People have complained to us that usually they are denied at places like railway station, Swargate, Katraj, Wadgaon Budruk, Aundh, Baner, Undri, Hadapsar, and near hospitals like Deenath Mangeshkar in Kothrud,” said Sasane.

He further added that the passengers can complain and write to the RTO mentioning the time of the incident, vehicle number and photograph of the rickshaw if possible at mh12@mahatranscom.in