RTO launches WhatsApp helpline for auto, cab complaints 

However, the commissioning of a WhatsApp number will address the genuine concerns and bring control over the errant auto drivers.

The RTO authorities have started a WhatsApp helpline to address citizen grievances related to the rejection of ferrying passengers and allied problems related to auto drivers pestering citizens. According to the RTO office, the WhatsApp number 82753-30101 has been activated to provide relief to the citizens who had been affected by deviant auto drivers with incidents like rude behaviour, charging fares without meter reading and other reasons.

RTO authorities in a statement said that they had been receiving complaints about being fleeced by auto drivers who refused to ply them for short distances and also those who charge as per convenience rather than the RTO-verified fare meters.

According to citizens, for a long time, auto passengers and commuters plying by autos in the city have been facing issues like trip refusal, misbehaviour and overcharging. The RTO authorities are lax in implementing grievance redressal mechanisms to date. However, the commissioning of a WhatsApp number will address the genuine concerns and bring control over the errant auto drivers.

Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad said, “We will act against the errant auto drivers who refuse to ferry the passengers as per Central Motor Vehicle Act 1988 provisions and the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act 1989. Passengers have been complaining about fare refusal and overcharging by the auto drivers and this helpline will swiftly handle their complaints.”