RTO warns of strict action if private bus, taxi owners hike fares

PUNE Coming down hard on the proposed 12 per cent fare hike by the Pune Bus and Cars Owners’ Association, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has warned that strict action will be take if increased fares are charged.

There is no official permission for this fare hike and RTO has warned against overcharging. Last week, the association at a state-level general body meeting in Pune announced the hike.

“We have not yet given authorisation or any kind of permission for the fare hike by the private bus and cars’ association. None of the passengers should be charged fares higher than the criteria of the state government. If we get any complaints regarding overcharging, then action will be taken on the bus and car owners,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

At the annual general body meeting of the association last week, 500 representatives from across the state were present at Siddhi Gardens near Mhatre bridge. There are 16,000 small and big buses in Pune and 1,000 bus and car owners are who are association members.

“For the last 19 months these vehicles were stopped due to the pandemic and there was no business. So already we are facing a financial crisis and top of that now the diesel hike. So to repair, maintain and sustain our vehicles this decision of a rate fare hike was taken,” said Rajan Junavane, president of the association.

“Despite the Diwali festive season there is not much business, apart from that school buses and buses for the IT companies are at a standstill for the last two years. In such a difficult situation we are not left with any other option than to increase the fares,” he added.