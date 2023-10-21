Ruby Hall-Ramwadi route to start by December, Civil Court-Swargate by April next year

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is likely to start commercial operations on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi route by December and Civil Court to Swargate route by April next year, said officials.

Recently, a trial run on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi route was conducted. (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shravan Hardikar, managing director, said, “The Maha-Metro is carrying the works speedily. Recently, a trial run on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi route was conducted. Commercial operations will start by December on this route.”

Ajit Pawar, Pune district guardian minister, was in the city on Saturday, and he took stock of various development works, including ongoing metro project.

The underground metro work is being carried out speedily and it is expected to be completed by April next year, officials informed Pawar.

By December, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route will be operational and by April, Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor will be available for use, officials said.

Pawra took the review of the multimodal hub at Swaragate where he inspected the escalator, fire, AC and other works.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane, and Maha-Metro director Atul Gadgil were present during the site visit.

Pawar early morning visited the riverfront development project, the oxygen park and Bharatratna Atalbihari Vajpayee Medical College.

Pawar instructed the PMC officials while carrying out the riverfront development work, to ensure that there would be no flood-like situation in the future.

“While undertaking plantation for the riverfront development project, plant local species. Put the names of trees in English and Marathi,” he said.

At Oxygen Park, Pawar asked to provide space for yoga and build proper tracks instead of lying paver blocks.

He also asked to bring transparency in the medical college admissions.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!